Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

LLY traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.32. 60,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,382. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

