Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 99.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

