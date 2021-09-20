Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.