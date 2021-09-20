CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 7,308 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,015. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

