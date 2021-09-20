Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.