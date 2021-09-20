Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,275,000 after buying an additional 983,719 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 95,401 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,559. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.