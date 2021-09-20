$445.97 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $445.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.00 million and the lowest is $442.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $97,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOP traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,336. The company has a market cap of $613.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.