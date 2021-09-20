MAX Exchange Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $671,733.20 and $87,805.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.44 or 1.00117918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00084683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00798670 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.00405825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00287637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00060406 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

