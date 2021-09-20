General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEVI remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. General Environmental Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

