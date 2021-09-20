Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,952. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

