Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$98.00 to C$97.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as C$83.22 and last traded at C$83.35, with a volume of 1211596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.73.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.18.

The company has a market cap of C$55.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

