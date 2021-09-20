300 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $59,197,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,063,000 after acquiring an additional 115,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 188,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $120.95. 12,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

