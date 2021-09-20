JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider David Graham Purchases 4,030 Shares

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) insider David Graham bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 504 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 595,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,357. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 573.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 628.12. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.