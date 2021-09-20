Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) insider Denise McComish bought 20,000 shares of Gold Road Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.