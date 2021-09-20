Fund Evaluation Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

