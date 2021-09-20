John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banner accounts for 2.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Banner worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth $11,393,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at $645,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.