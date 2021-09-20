The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 311,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

