Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

