Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 750,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,842. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

