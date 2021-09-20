Baxter Bros Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.01. 91,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

