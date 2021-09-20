23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as 8.56 and last traded at 8.53. 17,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,309,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ME. began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.