Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

