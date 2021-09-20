Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. 18,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,959,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

