Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS OXINF traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.67. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

