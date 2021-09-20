Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Drops By 33.3%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PhaseRx stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of mRNA products to correct inherited, life-threatening liver diseases in children. Its product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; argininosuccinate lyase deficiency; and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency.

