Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Drops By 33.3%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PhaseRx stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About PhaseRx
