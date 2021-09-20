Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rescap Liquidating Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,695. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

About Rescap Liquidating Trust

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

