CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

