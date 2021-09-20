CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Cut by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.18. 45,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,874. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

