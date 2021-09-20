DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. DATA has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $319,136.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00126225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045521 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

