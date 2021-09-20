Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.63. 16,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

