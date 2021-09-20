Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and $3.64 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00126225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALEPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.