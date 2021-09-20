Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,416. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

