Matisse Capital Sells 11,943 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,011. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

