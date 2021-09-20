Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

