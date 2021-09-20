Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,849 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.32. 209,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.