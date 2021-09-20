Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BIF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,369. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.