RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of REDU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.