SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

