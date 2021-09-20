Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Grows By 40.0%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.43. 2,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,048. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.