Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Grows By 40.0%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.43. 2,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,048. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
