First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,013. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $117.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 107.2% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

