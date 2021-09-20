Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Up 1.7%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91. 28,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,305,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

