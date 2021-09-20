Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 88,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,077,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uxin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

