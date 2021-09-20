Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 88,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,077,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.25.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
