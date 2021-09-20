NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74,849.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $983,160.34 and $74,849.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

