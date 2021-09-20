TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $330,471.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 111,065,907,088 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

