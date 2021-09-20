-$1.18 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 13,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,632. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

