Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $127,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 12,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,898. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

