Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB stock remained flat at $$3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

