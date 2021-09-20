iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

