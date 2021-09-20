Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.68 Billion Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,292 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,684,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

