John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 3,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,430. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $985.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

